Mega trade fair in Vijayawada from August 14

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Bengal Chamber of Commerce in association with GS Marketing are jointly organising India International Mega Trade Fair here for four days from August 14, said Secretary of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Utpal Roy.

Addressing newsmen here on Wednesday, Utpal Roy said that due to the Covid situation, the four-day trade fair is being organised on a small scale though it is for the first time in the city.

He recalled that similar trade fair organised at Visakhapatnam had received overwhelming response. He said that the GS Marketing has rich experience in organising such trade fairs and exhibitions.

Utpal Roy said that the fair in the city would be organised in a grand exhibition ambience with a display of over 25,000 unique products from all over the country and abroad.

He assured the people that the fair would be held by following the Covid protocols and anyone without mask would not be allowed to enter the exhibition. President of Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry KonakallaVidyadhra Rao, vice-president Mohan Lal Kothri and organising committee member Chinnam Madhu Babu appealed to the people to make the fair a grand success. The fair will be held at SS Convention hall on MG Road near YV Rao hospital. Eminent companies across the country would exhibit their products for sale.