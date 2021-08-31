Mega vaccination drive in Krishna district today

Vijayawada: All set for the mega Covid vaccination drive to be held in Krishna district on Tuesday. Over 1,60,000 Covid jabs will be administered to the people in the age group of 18 to 45.

The government is paying attention to the people in the age group of 18-45 after vaccination conducted for the people of above 45 years for some months. Around 200 doses of vaccine sent to the 800 ward/village secretariats in the district.

The district immunisation officer has prepared a list of people between 18 and 45 years of age in the respective wards. District collector J Nivas issued the orders to the district officials to get ready for the mega vaccination drive on Tuesday.

With the Central government giving signals that there is possibility of third wave of Covid in September/October, the State government is taking all measures to ensure that vaccine should be administered to all people above 18 years of age in the State.

The district administration is also giving top priority to Covid vaccination. A control room is also established to monitor the progress of the vaccination drive.

The Collector said Nuzvid, Bandar and Vijayawada revenue divisions were sent 50,000 doses while Gudivada division got 10,000 doses. On Monday, the district officials conducted meetings with the Asha workers, VROs, village/ward secretariats, ANMs, MPDOs and other officials and gave instructions on successful conduct of mega Covid vaccination drive on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed the officials that data entry should be held fast so that the vaccination should not be delayed. On the other hand, people are also coming forward to take the jab believing that it will give them protection from coronavirus attack.

At least the intensity of the Covid will be less to the vaccinated people, as doctors suggest.