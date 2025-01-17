Minister expresses displeasure at poor hygiene in Eluru hospital

Civil Supplies minister and Eluru district inicharge minister Nadendla Manohar expressed displeasure at the officials for the poor drainage condition, pipeline network and toilets in the government hospital on Thursday and instructed the officials concerned to take up repairs immediately and complete the renovation works by February 28.

Manohar made a surprise check at the hospital and noticed the poor hygienic conditions prevailed on the premises.

He enquired about the toilets, leakages from the pipelines and facilities in the hospital

He instructed the executive engineer of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to complete the repairing works and CC roads in the hospital by February 28. The minister warned that he would take stern action if the hygienic conditions will not improve in the hospital.

He inspected the outpatients list, blood bank register, ophthalmology unit, Intensive Care Unit and other departments and wards. He spoke to some patients and enquired about the services of the hospital. He spoke to the hospital doctors and staff and enquired about the vacant posts and the requirements of the hospital.

Manohar speaking to the media said Eluru government hospital is a very big hospital with 600 beds and he would make efforts to develop the hospital and provide amenities to patients. He said he would conduct a meeting with the district collector, MLAs and health department officials and chalk out a plan to develop the hospital and increase medical services to the patients.

He said the Eluru government hospital needs cardiac services and he would take the help of MP and donors to set up the cardiac unit and other super specialty services.

He said the hospital has good reputation in the erstwhile Godavari districts and underlined the need for the co-ordination between the doctors, nurses and staff to improve the services to the patients. Hospital superintendent Dr M S Raju, Ungutur MLA P Dharmaraju, Polavaram MLA Ch Balraju, former MLA Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, hospital doctors and staff were present.