Minister RK Roja hands over appointment orders to coaches

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Youth Services, Sports and Tourism RK Roja handed over appointment orders to 23 coaches in six sports disciplines at SAAP office on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Sunday. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) recruited 23 coaches for Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Sports Schools in the State for giving intensive sports coaching to students recently. By the request of the AP Tribal Welfare Department, the SAAP has selected 23 coaches, who had NIS Diploma, MPEd and BPEd qualifications besides a degree through conducting interviews on November 11.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Roja said that there will be more outstanding sportspersons in Tribes, and if proper coaching given to them good results would come. There are 378 Tribal Welfare Schools in the State, of which only one was for sports, she said.

As per the new sports policy, the Tribal Welfare department has identified six more schools for sports, she added.

SAAP VC & MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy said that all these coaches were recruited under the Play and Pay scheme. The SAAP will pay Rs 10,000 per month for one year, he said. SAAP would give preference to these coaches if it will conduct recruitments in future, he added.