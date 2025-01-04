Ministers visit Bangalore, interact with women, officials

Vijayawada: With a strong commitment to implement free bus travel to women in Andhra Pradesh, di-rected by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the cabinet sub-committee appointed for this purpose visited Bangalore on Friday to study the scheme in detail to implement the free bus travel to women in the state.

The cabinet sub-committee comprising minister for transport M Ramprasad Reddy, home minister V Anitha and minister for women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani visited Bangalore and enquired with women passengers about their experiences of free bus facility by themselves travelling in public transport.

The sub-committee members met Karnataka Chief Minister Sidharamaiah also and discussed the issue. Karnataka RTC officials gave a power point presentation on free bus travel to the AP ministers in the presence of Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Giving details of their tour, home minister Anitha said that the committee members inspected Santinagar bus depot in Bangalore and interacted with women passengers. She said that the Chandrababu Naidu government is determined to implement the facility to women despite financial constraints as part of Super Six assurances.

She said that they studied the smart ticketing system and zero ticketing system and various issues faced by both the officials and women passengers at the initial stage of implementa-tion of the scheme. She said that the committee will submit a report to Chief Minister Chan-drababu Naidu soon on the issue.