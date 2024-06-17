  • Menu
MLA Md Naseer inspects arrangements at Eidgahs

Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed reviewing arrangements for Bakrid prayers in Guntur on Sunday
Highlights

  • Reviews the arrangements for conducting prayers at Andhra Muslims College, Urdu High School and Nagarampalem
  • Thousands of Muslims will participate in the prayers

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for conducting prayers at various Eidgahs in Guntur on the occasion Bakrid on Monday.

He conveyed Bakrid greetings to Muslims. He urged Muslims to celebrate Bakrid festival with pleasure and extend their cooperation for the development of Guntur East Assembly constituency.

Earlier, he reviewed the arrangements for conducting prayers at Andhra Muslims College, Urdu High School and Nagarampalem.

He said thousands of Muslims will participate in the prayers and directed the officials to make arrangements without any inconvenience. He asked them to improve sanitation and provide drinking water facilities.

GMC executive engineer Koteswara Rao, SS Ayub Khan and Rehman were present.

