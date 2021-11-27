MLC polls: Cake walk for Talasila Raghuram, M Arun Kumar

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders Talasila Raghuram and M Arun Kumar were elected as MLCs from the local bodies' quota and received the papers from the Returning Officer and Joint Collector Dr K Madhavilatha.

The YSRCP had chosen the two leaders from Krishna district for the MLC posts. Talasila Raghuram and Monditoka Arun Kumar were elected as the MLC unopposed. The YSRCP has absolute majority in the local bodies and the election was a cake walk for the two leaders.

Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani, Perni Venkata Ramaiah, Kodali Nani, Kurasala Kannababu, Ch Venugopala Krishna, MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi, K Anil Kumar, Dulam Nageswara Rao, Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao and others congratulated the newly elected MLCs Monditoka Arun Kumar and Talasila Raghuram. Talasila had been waiting for the post for a long time. Finally, the party leadership chose Talasila Raghuram for the MLC post.