Modi providing graft-free rule: Union Min Muraleedharan

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Affairs V Muraleedharan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule is a mirror of public welfare governance without any corruption.

He toured Rajahmundry city and rural Assembly constituency areas with BJP ranks on Tuesday. He was the chief guest at a meeting organised with the beneficiaries of various Central schemes as part of the BJP’s nine years of service and good governance campaign activities held at Konthamuru village of Rajahmundry rural mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Muraleedharan enquired about the implementation of MGNREGA works. He alleged that if the previous governments allocated Rs 100 to the beneficiaries, Rs 85 would disappear and only Rs 15 would be received by the beneficiaries. He said that in his government every rupee is directly deposited in the beneficiary’s account. Even during the time of Covid, poor people have been provided with complete food security through the Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme, he added.

Later, the Union Minister participated in the social media district representatives’ meeting at the BJP office. Every BJP worker has been directed to be active on social media and widely publicise the Central government’s 9-year development and welfare schemes.

Later, they inspected the progress of platforms under construction at Rajahmundry railway station and Morampudi flyover works. The officials were ordered to speed up the work. A review meeting was held with the scientists of the Floriculture Research Centre at Dowleswaram.

BJP leaders R Sridevi, Tapana Chaudhary, B Dattu, B Ramachandra Rao, K Satish, B Aditya, Y Ranga Rao, K Manoj Babu, Yanapu Yesu and others accompanied the Central Minister.