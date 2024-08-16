  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

MP pays tributes to Mahatma, Pingali

MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and others at the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada after hoisting national flag in Vijayawada on Thursday
x

MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and others at the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada after hoisting national flag in Vijayawada on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Pingali Venkaiah on 78th Independence Day celebrations...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Pingali Venkaiah on 78th Independence Day celebrations organised at Bapu Museum by Department of Archaeology and Museums on Thursday. The MP attended as the chief guest at the celebrations and hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and garlanded the statues of Mahatma and Venkaiah. Later, he visited the museum. The officials have explained the significance of the statues and objects showcased in the museum. He praised the archaeology department for preserving the valuable objects and prominent sculptures. Department of Archaeology and Museums commissioner Vani Mohan, deputy directors P Suresh and O Ramasubba Reddy and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X