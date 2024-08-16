Live
Just In
MP pays tributes to Mahatma, Pingali
Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Pingali Venkaiah on 78th Independence Day celebrations organised at Bapu Museum by Department of Archaeology and Museums on Thursday. The MP attended as the chief guest at the celebrations and hoisted the national flag.
Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and garlanded the statues of Mahatma and Venkaiah. Later, he visited the museum. The officials have explained the significance of the statues and objects showcased in the museum. He praised the archaeology department for preserving the valuable objects and prominent sculptures. Department of Archaeology and Museums commissioner Vani Mohan, deputy directors P Suresh and O Ramasubba Reddy and other officials were present.