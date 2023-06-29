Muslims celebrate Bakrid with fervour in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of Muslims thronged Mosques and Idgahs to offer special prayers across Krishna and NTR District in connection with Bakrid celebrations on Thursday. As many as 10,000 devout muslims performed Eid ul- Adha Namaz and Bakrid prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) in Vijayawada.

The VMC and Vijayawada city police made elaborate arrangements for these prayers. The police also diverted the traffic for a few hours. Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations the devouts embraced each other to exchange greetings.

Besides, all Idgahs witnessed a large number of Muslims in Machilipatnam and Pedana Vuyyuru, Kankipadu and Gudivada of Krishna district. District Collectors, MLAs and other public representatives have extended their greeting on this auspicious occasion.







