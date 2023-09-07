Naidu trying to get sympathy with false charges: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is not above law and the income tax (I-T) department issued notices to him for receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 118 crore. He made it clear that YSRCP has no role in this episode.

Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said instead of replying to I-T notices, Naidu started attacking YSRCP alleging that he may be arrested in a day or two to get public sympathy. He said that Naidu should have been arrested by this time by the Enforcement Directorate as the I-T department issued notices over kickbacks.

He accused the BJP state president D Purandeswari of trying to hide the facts regarding I-T notices to Naidu and protecting him. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create law and order problem by inciting unrest in the name of his possible arrest to get public sympathy and added that he will get punished if his guilt was proved.

The YSRCP leader said that TDP chief was trying to sidetrack the I-T notices issue by false campaign though the I-T department issued 40-page notice with necessary evidence. “He is trying to get public sympathy by falsely claiming that YSRCP has been plotting to arrest him. The I-T notices are a tip of an iceberg as he indulged in several irregularities in infrastructure development in Amaravati and through skill development programmes. Naidu resorted to irregularities in construction of Secretariat building and TIDCO houses,” he alleged.