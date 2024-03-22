Nandini to head CII southern region

Vijayawada: Managing Director of Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd Dr R Nandini assumed charge as chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2024-25, said a communiqué from the office of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday.

Dr Nandini has been closely associated with CII and was deputy chairperson of CII southern region in 2023-24. She is a member of CII National Council.

Nandini is serving as a director in the Board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions and also an independent director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) and a past member of the Board of Governors of NIT, Tiruchirappalli.

Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Thomas John Muthoot also assumed charge as the deputy chairman of CII southern region for the year 2024-25. Muthoot is an active member of CII. He is an elected member of CII Southern Regional Council. Muthoot also serves as the chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group, a conglomerate with a 135-year legacy that spans trading, retail, and retail finance.