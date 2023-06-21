Narasaraopet: 50-bed hospital building inaugurated

Narasaraopet : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to medical and health sector, stated Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu. He along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, Government Whip Pennilli Rama Krishna Reddy and district Collector Sivasankar Lotheti inaugurated the newly constructed 50-bed hospital building in Macherla on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said the State government is extending cooperation for the development of the district. He said this hospital is useful to render better medical services in the backward Palnadu district. Recalling that earlier emergency cases were referred to the GGH in Guntur city for better treatment, he stated at present better treatment will be given to the patients. The Minister assured that he will extend his cooperation for the development of the district and solve the problems.

District Collector Sivasankar Lotheti said that people’s representatives becoming partners in the development is a good sign.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, and officials of various government departments were present.