Narasaraopet: TS police register case against AP counterparts

Narasaraopet : Telangana police booked a case against AP police at Vijayapuri Police Station on Friday for forcibly taking 13 gates of Nagarjunsagar project into their control and releasing water to Nagarjunsagar right canal on Thursday from the reservoir without their permission.

Telangana SPF Sub-Inspector Vijaya Kumar lodged the complaint in the Vijayapuri Police Station. He said about 500 police rushed to the project site and forcibly released the water. The police registered the case under the Sections 447 and 427 of IPC and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, high tension continued on Nagarjunsagar dam on the third day on Friday.

Telangana deployed heavy police on Nagarjunsagar dam in the backdrop of AP police taking 13 gates of the project into their control and releasing the water to meet the drinking water needs. While the Telangana police cordoned off 13 gates of the project, AP police took 13 gates of the project into their control. The officials on Friday released 500 cusecs of water into the right canal from the dead storage of the reservoir.

Due to deficit rainfall during this season, falling of the inflows from the upstream of the project, at present water is being released from the dead storage of the project.

While the AP state is releasing the water into the right canal, Telangana is releasing the water into the left canal. The Telangana police shifted heavy cranes on the project site. Both states are likely to hold talks to resolve the dispute, it is learnt.