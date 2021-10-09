Navaratri: VIPs make beeline to Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees including a number of VIPs worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga in the attire of Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on the second day on Friday.

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas Rao, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, MLAs Kolusu Partha Sarathi, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance SS Rawat, Survey and Settlement Commissioner Siddhartha Jain, Endowment Commissioner Hari Jawahar Lal, Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Joint Collector L Sivasankar and film actress Shreya were among the VIPs who worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga on Friday.

Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said that he prayed to the Goddess to avoid the third wave of Covid-19. He also wished that the State should develop on all fronts. He prayed the goddess to give sufficient power to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to achieve it.

The Labour Minister said that the State government is providing all facilities to the workforce in the State under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that he prayed to the Goddess to restore normalcy in the country.

MLA Partha Sarathi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the Dasara celebrations.

RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that it was a good omen to pray the Goddess in the attire of Bala Tripura Sundari Devi. He said that the bus facilities were made available to all the devotees. A number of devotees from the neighbouring States also visit the temple during Dasara and that is why 4,000 buses were pressed into service.

Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said that the police personnel were working in three shifts for the safety of the devotees.





Film actor Shriya having darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Minister of Labour Gummanur Jayaram Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, RTC MD




