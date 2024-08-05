  • Menu
NDA focus on welfare & development
Vijayawada: BJP state vice-president and MLA C Adinarayana Reddy said the NDA government will give importance to both welfare and development and hoped AP will be developed rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said development and welfare are both very important for the NDA parties-- BJP, TDP and JSP.

Addressing media at the state party office on Sunday, he said AP will get investment and will achieve good industrial development. He said a steel plant will be set up in Kadapa. The Vizag steel plant will continue as usual.

He said the NDA government distributed pensions 98 per cent in a single day on August 1. He alleged there was rampant corruption in the YSRCP rule and the government employees faced hardships due to non-payment of salaries on time. He said people were vexed with the YSRCP rule and restricted the party to only 11 seats.

