Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy encouraging officials to commit irregularities, alleges Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore : Finding fault with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for “encouraging” the officials to indulge in irregularities, senior TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy warned the officials not to commit mistakes as they could faces charges in future.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the TDP leader pointed out that the High Court has given judgement imposing a fine of Rs one lakh each on deputy district forest officer Mangamma and ranger Maruthi Prasad for letting Rs 1 crore worth prawns into the sea from shrimp ponds.

He alleged that both the officers have committed such a mistake after they were directed by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy to do so. He said that the promotion of the two officials was also stalled.

The TDP leader recalled that as many as 5 cops working in Venkatachalam police station were suspended and inquiry was ordered against 6 tahsildars who were allegedly responsible for committing mistakes following the directions of the Agriculture Minister. He said that several officers working in Sarvepalle constituency have left the place as they were unable to bear the harassment of the Agriculture Minister.

He said no officer who committed mistakes can escape from punishment. He said the TDP would launch a legal battle against the corrupt officials. Party leaders were present.