NEP- 2020 makes India knowledge-hub: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated in the 8th convocation of JNTU-K, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Delivering the convocation address, Governor Harichandan said that he was happy to learn that JNTU-Kakinada, which was established in July, 1946, was also observing its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, same as the nation was celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', as part of the 75th year of Independence.

The Governor said that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises universalising the education and replaces the 34-year-old policy, to become a more inclusive, holistic, comprehensive and far-sighted policy, with an aim to make India a knowledge-hub, by the end of this decade. He said that to implement the policy at grassroot level, the curriculum, content and pedagogy restructuring has to be done as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) along with revision of content in textbooks.

He further said that a regulatory body 'National Educational Alliance for Technology' (NEAT) set up under the new policy, aims to integrate technology with learning and teaching process and plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to personalise learning experience. India has made significant contribution to the world with the development and manufacture of 'Covaxin' and 'Covishield' COVID-19 vaccines, saving millions of lives during the pandemic, said the Governor.

The Governor congratulated VVR Sastry, the chief guest and recipient of the Degree of Honoris Causa and congratulated the winners of gold medals, merit certificates and all the students who received their degrees during the Convocation.

Minister of Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh was the special guest of honour at the convocation. Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasada Raju delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report of the University.

Prof N Mohan Rao and Prof ASN Chakravarthy felicitated the Governor with a memento on behalf of the University. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and other officers also participated in the convocation from Raj Bhavan.