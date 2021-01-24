Netaji great son of India, says Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji and described him as a great son of India. He said Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle cannot be forgotten.

Biswa Bhusan recalled that lakhs of people jumped into the freedom struggle in response to the call for Quit India movement given by Mahatma Gandhi. Netaji did not believe in the peaceful protests though he had a great regard for Mahatma Gandhi and accepted Mahatma Gandhi as the great leader of the freedom movement.

Netaji strongly believed that the mighty British power could not be driven out of the country by peaceful means and felt that armed struggle was necessary.

The Governor said Netaji's call to youth of the country to "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!" created a sensation in those days and attracted youth in large number to join his campaign of mass disobedience to protest against the British rule.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, A Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.