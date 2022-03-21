New manufacturing facility in city

Visakhapatnam: Mylab Discovery Solutions, a biotech company, announced the launch of a new manufacturing facility at MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. The new facility will come up, incorporating the latest technology to manufacture a wide range of high-quality molecular diagnostic products and increase the company's manufacturing capacity.

Spread over 43,000 square feet, the facility aims to cater to the increasing demand for transformative molecular testing in India and across the world for early and accurate diagnosis.

The manufacturing facility is under construction and will officially start operations from June after obtaining the necessary approvals.

Further, it will increase the existing production capacity to 5 lakh per day and create new jobs for skilled workers.

Speaking on the occasion, director of Mylab Discovery Solutions Debarshi Dey, said, "Mylab is entering an exciting phase of growth and committed to delivering innovative diagnostic solutions to people.

Expanding our manufacturing footprint enables us to strengthen indigenous production capacity and continue to produce the diagnostic kits of tomorrow. We are pleased to join forces with AMTZ to develop new diagnostics to serve patients better and address health challenges across the globe."

Managing director and CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Dr Jitendra Sharma, said, "Mylab has been a game changer in the field of diagnostics and has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The additional facility further reinforces AMTZ's pioneering position as an ecosystem that supports new innovations in healthcare and boost manufacturing of home-grown diagnostic solutions."