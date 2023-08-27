New TTD Board: BJP slams inclusion of tainted persons

Vijayawada: BJP came down heavily against the state government for filling TTD Board with tainted people, including scamsters.

Party state president Daggubati Purandeswari in a tweet on Saturday said making Delhi liquor scam accused-cum-approver P Sarath Chandra Reddy and Ketan Desai, who was booted out of his post for Medical Council of India scam, is proof of this. She said BJP strongly condemns the nomination of members with criminal record which would tarnish the image of the holy image of TTD.

She said once again Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved that TTD board is nothing but a political rehabilitation centre.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dinakar Lanka alleged that Chief Miister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite the fact that a person who performed his daughter marriage according to the Christian traditions, appointed him as the TTD chairman. As per the Hindu religious practice, no such non-Hindu or a person who practises other religion’s rituals within his family shall be appointed either chairman or member or trustee in Hindu temples as per the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act, 1956 and same has been reiterated by courts several times. But, unfortunately the present government in the state has been violating the norms again, he alleged.

In a statement, Dinakar said as it is not enough, now 24-member TTD board has been announced by the state government with the individuals of tainted scamsters and financial fraudsters who had proven as guilty by the courts.

There were politicians of criminal background like Delhi liquor scam accused Sarath Chandra Reddy, who had become an approver in the scam, had been appointed as TTD member, he pointed out.

Dinakar said Ketan Desai, who has been appointed as the TTD board member was previously removed from the MCI (Medical Council of India) post for indulging in financial irregularities. He was also found to be guilty by Delhi High Court in the case, he added.

He said the composition of the board appears to be political rehabilitation for many people with criminal background and for YSRCP legislators.