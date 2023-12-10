Nirmala Sitaraman participates in Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam Tummalapally Kalakshetra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam program organised at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada. On this occasion, she congratulated the AP government for helping to organize the Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam. Speaking on the occasion, she said she had lived listening to Telugu since childhood.

The union minister said that one had to go to Chennai and Tamil Nadu to gain recognition in the country and abroad and opined that areas like Movva, Thanjavur, Rajahmundry, and Bobbili should be remembered by everyone. She said that the event should be held every year in the month of Kartika. '"Listening to Telugu gives a very wonderful feeling. I enjoyed the music during the lockdown. Music is also used in medicine," Nirmala Sitharaman said requesting Telugu people from abroad to participate in this program.

Minister RK Roja thanked Nirmala Sitharaman for giving opportunity to AP government to organize Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam and said that Nirmala Sitharaman is a role model for many women. Minister Roja wished that Carnatic music to flourish on Telugu soil. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath also participated in the program.