Live
- As Yogi acts on Yamuna Expressway, IIT-D study analyses high accident rate
- Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians
- Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- 8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train
- Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train
- Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China
- Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana
- What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
- Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport
Just In
Nirmala Sitaraman participates in Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam Tummalapally Kalakshetra
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam program organised at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada.
VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam program organised at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada. On this occasion, she congratulated the AP government for helping to organize the Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam. Speaking on the occasion, she said she had lived listening to Telugu since childhood.
The union minister said that one had to go to Chennai and Tamil Nadu to gain recognition in the country and abroad and opined that areas like Movva, Thanjavur, Rajahmundry, and Bobbili should be remembered by everyone. She said that the event should be held every year in the month of Kartika. '"Listening to Telugu gives a very wonderful feeling. I enjoyed the music during the lockdown. Music is also used in medicine," Nirmala Sitharaman said requesting Telugu people from abroad to participate in this program.
Minister RK Roja thanked Nirmala Sitharaman for giving opportunity to AP government to organize Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam and said that Nirmala Sitharaman is a role model for many women. Minister Roja wished that Carnatic music to flourish on Telugu soil. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath also participated in the program.