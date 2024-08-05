NS crest gates to be lifted today

Guntur: Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir crest gates will be lifted on Monday in the backdrop of heavy inflows of floodwater into the reservoir.

While the capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet level, at present flood water level in the reservoir touched 576.10 feet.

At present the reservoir is getting 3.22 lakh cusecs of floodwater. The engineering officials are releasing the 37,873 cusecs of floodwater. Inflows are increasing into the reservoir.