NTR dist students win 6 medals in State-level Silambam

Vijayawada: Five students of NTR district, who are receiving training at Funtime Club in Vijayawada, bagged six medals in the 1st AP State Silambam (Karrasamu) Championship conducted at Guntur Hindu College.

The sport event has been organised for two days on June 23 and 24. Five students participated in this Indian traditional martial art. N Kashyap got two silver medals in under-11 category (Single stick and double stick), and P Sai Karuyya bagged gold medal in under-11 category in the double stick event.

N Yashaswini won silver medal (double stick), Lakshmi Prasanna won gold medal (above 25 years category- double stick), and Swogandikha won gold medal in under-17 category (double stick). All the medalists were trained at Funtime Club by coach B Karthika.