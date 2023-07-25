Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
NTR dist students win 6 medals in State-level Silambam
Vijayawada: Five students of NTR district, who are receiving training at Funtime Club in Vijayawada, bagged six medals in the 1st AP State Silambam...
Vijayawada: Five students of NTR district, who are receiving training at Funtime Club in Vijayawada, bagged six medals in the 1st AP State Silambam (Karrasamu) Championship conducted at Guntur Hindu College.
The sport event has been organised for two days on June 23 and 24. Five students participated in this Indian traditional martial art. N Kashyap got two silver medals in under-11 category (Single stick and double stick), and P Sai Karuyya bagged gold medal in under-11 category in the double stick event.
N Yashaswini won silver medal (double stick), Lakshmi Prasanna won gold medal (above 25 years category- double stick), and Swogandikha won gold medal in under-17 category (double stick). All the medalists were trained at Funtime Club by coach B Karthika.