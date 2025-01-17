Officials told to expedite grounding of sanctioned works

Eluru: Minister for Civil Supplies and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar said that all the officials should work together to keep Eluru district in the top three positions in development at the state-level. The District Review Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister Nadendla Manohar at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Legislative Council members and MLAs participated in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nadendla said that special village assemblies should be held in the respective villages to resolve the issues related to the displaced people who were given lands for the Polavaram project.

Steps should be taken to set up industrial parks at the constituency level to put the district on the path of development in terms of agriculture as well as industry and to set up industries with aspiring industrialists, he said.

For this, steps have been taken to set up a land bank to identify government lands available in each mandal. He instructed officials to take steps so that every eligible woman benefits from the Deepam scheme.

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that steps should be taken to complete the land acquisition work for the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme as soon as possible. He said that steps should be taken to start the canals, drains and siltation works in the district on time and complete them by the end of April and May.

He instructed the officials to complete the construction work of the Vattigudipadu-Veeravalli road, which is being undertaken with CRF funds, as soon as possible.

Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar said that the district has very favourable conditions for setting up industries, especially food processing units, and he asked for steps to be taken to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to set them up. He said that steps would be taken to provide medical equipment required for providing better medical services to the poor at the Eluru Government Hospital with corporate social responsibility. He asked for steps to be taken to set up industries in the 350 acres under the control of the State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in Pedavegi Mandal.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri said that the money was deposited into the accounts of the farmers who provided the paddy in the district within a record time of 24 hours, and thanked the government for providing the farmers with a real Sankranti. Legislative Council member Jayamangala Venkataramana, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Kaikaluru MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Unguturu MLA Pathsamatla Dharmaraju, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju, District Collector K Vetri Selvi, SP KPS Kishore, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, and officials of various departments were present.