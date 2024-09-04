Officials told to shift people in low-lying areas to safer places’

Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar examined the floodwater at Pushkara Ghat, Railway Under Bridge at Seethanagaram, alerted the police officials and explained the precautionary measures to be taken in the backdrop of heavy inflows into the river.

He instructed the officials to shift the people residing in low-lying areas to safer places and added that if the people get into any difficult situation, contact control room No 8688831568.

He said that the police department is always ready to extend cooperation and within the reach of the people. He urged the people residing at low-lying areas to go to safer places. They have kept rescue teams ready to shift the people to safer places and ready to face any threat. He further said that the police department in association with the revenue department has made necessary arrangements at the relief camps.