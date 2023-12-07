Ongole: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar pays floral tributes to Ambedkar

Ongole : District collector of Prakasam district, AS Dinesh Kumar along with the Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha garlanded statue of Dr Ambedkar near the collectorate, and at the HCM College in the town observing his 67th death anniversary and participated in the ‘Jayaho Ambedkar’ song launch at NTR Kalakshetram on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that following the ideology of Bharat Ratna, world intellectual, and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar is the best tribute the next generations can pay.

Ambedkar has provided reservations in politics as well as education, and employment opportunities to the poor and weaker sections. He said that Ambedkar has brought an equal system among all religious and caste people, and advised youth to utilise efforts of government and education for their success in life.

He appreciated Nukathoti Sarath Babu, the journalist, writer, and singer of the video song, ‘Jayaho Ambedkar’ and said that he visualised the life story of Ambedkar in the song.

Mayor Sujatha said that the progress of poor and weaker sections from the days of denying the right to vote to the days of enjoying political power is because of the efforts of Ambedkar only.

She said that the foreigners kept a statue of Ambedkar at a museum in London, and the Congress of America. Similarly, she said that the chief minister is installing a 125 feet Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada, and following his ideologies.

The social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, BC welfare officer Anjala, minority welfare officer A Sunil Kanna, disabled welfare officer Archana, BC Corporation ED Dhanalakshmi, SC Corporation ED Arjun Naik, DRDA PD Ravikumar, DTC R Suseela, former MLA Adenna, Dalit leaders Neelam Nagendra, Chappidi Vengala Rao and others were present.