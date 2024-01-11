Ongole: Critical heart surgery performed at KIMS

Ongole : The management of the KIMS Hospital at Ongole announced that their doctors performed critical heart surgery under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme recently, and the patient recovered completely.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the hospital COO K Ankireddy, and medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy said that Potturi Nagaraju of Ongole visited the hospital with symptoms of fatigue while walking, discomfort while talking, swelling of feet and others.

The cardiovascular surgeon Dr Ponnapati Lakshmana Reddy identified that the patient was suffering from a heart problem and required to change the left valve of the heart, along with a repair of the right valve. After a discussion with the patient and his family members, the doctors decided to conduct the critical surgery under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Dr Lakshmana Reddy explained that they performed the surgery for nearly six hours on December 18. He said that they bypassed an artery in the heart, changed the left valve and repaired the right valve, successfully.

With the special care by the ICU doctors, duty medical officers, nursing, physiotherapy and housekeeping staff, the patient is completely recovered. The doctor explained that they have a 98 per cent success rate in the surgeries and performed about 220 bypass surgeries in the last eight months.

He said that the KIMS Ongole also performed the Aorto Femoral Bypass Graft surgeries to address the blocks in the nerves of the legs, and Lobectemy surgeries to remove the damaged lungs successfully.

Dr YSR Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr P Hemanth Kumar appreciated the management of KIMS Ongole for offering various medical services for free under Dr YSR Aarogyasri to the people from Ongole and surrounding places.

Ankireddy and Dr Srihari Reddy congratulated Dr Lakshmana Reddy, anaesthesiology Dr M Ramakrishna, the medical and technicians’ teams, and Dr YSR Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr P Hemanth Kumar for their cooperation and the success of the surgery. They thanked their MD Dr Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, and ED T Giri Naidu for their cooperation in bringing advanced equipment to offer the best medical services to the locals.