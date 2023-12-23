Ongole: Government General Hospital doctors ready to fight new Covid variant

Ongole : Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr M Bhagavan Naik said that public should be alert about new JN.1 Covid variant, as it is spreading fast but should not panic. He said that they made all arrangements at the hospital to fight new variant of Coronavirus. Explaining the details after the inspection of the arrangements on Friday, Dr Bhagavan Naik said that following the orders of the collector, they have already started collecting the samples at the testing shed in the hospital, and kept the staff ready to face any emergency.

The CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao explained that they kept 150 beds, 200 ventilators, 900 oxygen concentrators, and 1,000 oxygen cylinders ready in the hospital.

He said that the COVID tests are being done in all hospitals in the district, while the RTPCR tests are being held in the medical college. He advised public to reduce long-distance journeys and take precautions for children and people with co morbid diseases. The superintendent and the CSRMO advised public to start using masks and maintain physical distance when going out of their houses.