Ongole: Officials told to focus on providing benefits of welfare to all eligible

Ongole : The in-charge collector K Srinivasulu announced that they are making efforts to provide the benefits of the welfare programmes by the government to all eligible persons. He, along with the trainee collector Sourya Patel, OUDA chairperson Meena Kumari, and others presented cheques to the beneficiaries who missed applying to the programmes earlier, at a programme held in the Collectorate at Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting of distributing the benefits to the beneficiaries who missed Navaratnalu in the last two years, Srinivasulu said that they focused on identifying the people who didn’t receive the benefits since December 2022, though they are eligible for the programme.

He said that with this programme, 27,450 beneficiaries from the district received a total benefit of Rs 27.41 crore, under the schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestham, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deeven, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, YSR Sunna Vaddi Pantarunalu, and others. He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the benefit they received for the upgradation of their livelihood.

District social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, BC Corporation ED Venkateswara Rao, DRDA and MEPMA PD Ravikumar, BC Welfare officer Anjala, fisheries AD Usha Kiran, village and ward secretariats nodal officer Usharani and others also participated in the programme.