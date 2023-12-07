  • Menu
Ongole: ‘Onus on AP govt to support farmers’

Ongole: 'Onus on AP govt to support farmers'
Tobacco farmers submitting a representation to Tobacco Board chairman Yaswanth Kumar at Chirvanuppalapadu on Wednesday

The Tobacco Board chairman, Yaswath Kumar, said that the state government should protect the tobacco farmers, who lost fully grown crop to Cyclone Michaung.

Ongole : The Tobacco Board chairman, Yaswanth Kumar, said that the state government should protect the tobacco farmers, who lost fully grown crop to Cyclone Michaung. He said that the enumeration of the tobacco crop loss will be done soon to inform the central government.

Yaswanth Kumar and BJP Ongole president PV Sivareddy visited Throvagunta, Mukthinuthalapadu, Chirvanuppalapadu, and other villages and inspected the tobacco crop submerged in the water.

They interacted with farmers who submitted a representation to them. Officials said that the report will be sent to the Union government soon so that every farmer receives compensation. Tobacco Board member Bodapati Brahmaiah, tobacco farmers also participated.

