Live
- Ongole: ‘Onus on AP govt to support farmers’
- Eluru: Infuse confidence in farmers, officials told
- Ongole: Every farmer will get compensation says Officials
- Cong won in TS by inciting religious, caste sentiments: Narayana Swamy
- Tirupati: Case against YSRCP leaders dismissed
- Mangalagiri: 1.43 cr families to get improved Aarogyasri cards
- Chandrababu to visit Cyclone affected areas for two days from tomorrow
- WhatsApp Update: Message Forwarding Feature to Arrive on WhatsApp Channels
- BRS MP Santosh Kumar participates in Green India challenge at Erravalli
- Microsoft creates AI-Powered ‘Deep Search’ feature for Bing
Just In
Ongole: ‘Onus on AP govt to support farmers’
Highlights
The Tobacco Board chairman, Yaswath Kumar, said that the state government should protect the tobacco farmers, who lost fully grown crop to Cyclone Michaung.
Ongole : The Tobacco Board chairman, Yaswanth Kumar, said that the state government should protect the tobacco farmers, who lost fully grown crop to Cyclone Michaung. He said that the enumeration of the tobacco crop loss will be done soon to inform the central government.
Yaswanth Kumar and BJP Ongole president PV Sivareddy visited Throvagunta, Mukthinuthalapadu, Chirvanuppalapadu, and other villages and inspected the tobacco crop submerged in the water.
They interacted with farmers who submitted a representation to them. Officials said that the report will be sent to the Union government soon so that every farmer receives compensation. Tobacco Board member Bodapati Brahmaiah, tobacco farmers also participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS