Opposition has no moral right to speak on women's safety: RK Roja

Vijayawada: Asserting that the state government has women welfare high on priority list, tourism minister R K Roja said that the opposition has no moral right to speak on women's safety.

Addressing a press conference at party central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the minister stated that TDP leaders under the guidance of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu are trying to create chaos over every issue to gain political mileage. She said that the opposition, unable to digest the good governance, is resorting to cheap politics to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and warned that action would be taken against those leaders who made abusive remarks against the Chief Minister and his wife.

Chandrababu Naidu does not even know how to console a woman victim without publicising or politicising the incident and went overboard by attacking the chairperson of the Women's Commission, she alleged. Stating that there are more maniacs in TDP, she opined that laws should be made to punish those who want to use victims for political mileage. She slammed Chandrababu for using abusive language against the Chief Minister and questioned him why he didn't protest or take out rallies when TDP leader Vinod Jain sexually assaulted a minor that led to her suicide in Vijayawada.

Roja said that for the last three years, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for women empowerment and reminded that 75 per cent of the welfare schemes are being provided to women beneficiaries to improve their lives. Reiterating that women were betrayed, and their welfare was deeply neglected by the previous government, she said that TDP leaders have no right to speak on women's welfare or their safety.