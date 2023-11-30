Paderu: Cops organise volleyball tourney for tribals

Paderu (ASR District) : A mega volleyball tournament and medical camp were organised at Champaput village of Rangabayalu panchayat under Munchingiputtu police station limits on Wednesday.

The programmes were organised by the local police under the supervision of Alluri Sitarama Raju district police.

SP Tuhin Sinha and Paderu ASP Dhiraj attended as chief guests. G Madugula CI A Satyanarayana, Pedabayalu SI P Manoj, G Madugula SI A Srinu and Munchingiputtu staff, mahila police, people’s representatives and villagers attended.

Free bus service was started from Kumada village to Munchingiputtu mandal headquarters on the occasionA. Later, a newly constructed barrack for the police was inaugurated at Munchingiputtu Police Station.