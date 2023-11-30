Live
- Visakhapatnam: Key role of net zero targets stressed
- Visakhapatnam: Varuna Yagam performed to appease rain God
- Visakhapatnam: Waltair division conducts mock drill
- Visakhapatnam: Management development programme focuses on honing skills
- 28,93,500 voters from IT sector to influence 2023 Telangana elections
- Visakhapatnam: 200-kg ganja seized in city
- Visakhapatnam: Stone laid for Flatted Factory Complex
- Polling begins in Telangana
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2023
- Paderu: Cops organise volleyball tourney for tribals
Just In
Paderu: Cops organise volleyball tourney for tribals
Highlights
A mega volleyball tournament and medical camp were organised at Champaput village of Rangabayalu panchayat under Munchingiputtu police station limits on Wednesday.
Paderu (ASR District) : A mega volleyball tournament and medical camp were organised at Champaput village of Rangabayalu panchayat under Munchingiputtu police station limits on Wednesday.
The programmes were organised by the local police under the supervision of Alluri Sitarama Raju district police.
SP Tuhin Sinha and Paderu ASP Dhiraj attended as chief guests. G Madugula CI A Satyanarayana, Pedabayalu SI P Manoj, G Madugula SI A Srinu and Munchingiputtu staff, mahila police, people’s representatives and villagers attended.
Free bus service was started from Kumada village to Munchingiputtu mandal headquarters on the occasionA. Later, a newly constructed barrack for the police was inaugurated at Munchingiputtu Police Station.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS