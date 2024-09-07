Parthasarathy orders steps to prevent diseases

Vijayawada: Minister for housing, information and public relations K Parthasarathy directed the officials to focus on sanitation in flood-affected areas to prevent spread of diseases.

The minister visited 32 and 52 divisions of Vijayawada city and distributed food and milk to the flood victims.

The officials were directed to keep sanitation in the flood-affected areas continuously and to keep the colonies clean.

Minister Parthasarathy directed the medical authorities to ensure that infectious diseases do not prevail in the flood-affected areas and that medical teams should be ready with medicines and necessary medical kits.

Medical tests should be conducted for the victims and necessary preventive measures should be taken, he said.

The minister ordered immediate removal of the garbage piled up in the colonies due to floods.

He ordered the officials to take measures to release the water in the colonies which are under flood water. He visited the areas of Amaravati Colony, Sundaramma Dibba and Urmila Nagar and assured that the government will help the victims. Food, milk, biscuits and water were distributed to the flood victims.