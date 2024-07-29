Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away

Vijayawada: Famous astrologer and devotional speaker ‘Brahmasri’ Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passed away at his residence on Sunday. He was 80 and survived with his wife, son and three daughters.

He did selfless service to many needy people with his astrological skills. His devotional speeches were very popular in Akashvani and Doordarshan Saptagiri and also in many social media. His weekly prediction in a social channel is very popular not only in India but also in other countries. South Africa Telugu Association and Jayaho Bharateeyam organisations felicitated Sarma for his service to society. Recently, Sarada educational society honoured him with ‘Sadguru’ title. Kameswara Sarma’s funeral will take place on Monday as his son arrives from America. MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao paid tributes to Kameswara Sarma and condolences to his family members.

Dr N Murali Krishna, Dr MC Das, DA Sarma, Dr D Kailasa Rao, Dr G Vijaya Saradhi, P Suryanarayana Murthy and others expressed their deep condolences to the family members.