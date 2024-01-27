Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day fete

Ongole : The district administration, political parties, people’s organisations and educational institutions celebrated the 75th Republic Day with patriotic fervour in Prakasam district on Friday.

District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds in Ongole, and received the guard of honour along with SP Malika Garg. Extending Republic Day wishes to the people, the Collector said that they were putting in efforts to ensure holistic development of the district.

He explained about various government schemes and informed that they have completed distribution of housing plots to 84,873 out of 1,25,922 beneficiaries in the district. The remaining plots will be distributed soon. Later, the Collector presented commendation certificates to the best-performing employees in the district.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLC Pothula Suneetha, JC K Srinivasulu, Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, assistant collector Sourya Man Patel, DRO R Srilatha and others also participated in the programme.

District SP Malika Garg unfurled the national flag at the district police office and said that many intellectuals took the strain to give shape to the Constitution and advised the police personnel to strive for the protection and implementation of the Constitution with commitment.

District Judge A Bharathi unfurled the flag at the District Court Complex and advised everyone to gain knowledge on various laws.

At the Republic Day celebrations held at the Ongole Municipal Corporation, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao and others participated.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy unfurled the tricolour at the YSR Congress Party Office in Ongole. The Telugu Desam Party state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao unfurled the tricolour at their party office in Ongole.

The Jana Sena Party district president Sk Reyaz unfurled the national flag at their party office in Ongole.

At the Republic Day celebrations held at Andhra Kesari University, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Anjireddy unfurled the flag and said that by the optimum utilisation of the resources, the country can fare better in the future. He announced that the university administrative office would be shifted to the Penamitta campus in two months. He said that the university has successfully conducted the first semester exams for the degree students earlier than the other universities, and valuation is also completed. The KIMS Hospital and the KIMS Nursing College celebrated the Republic Day at their premises. Dr Ramakrishna and Dr Ajay unfurled the flag at the hospital while Dr M Balaji and Dr Srihari Reddy unfurled the tricolour at thenursing college.