Pavitra Sangamam to be developed as spiritual spot

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that Pavitra Sangamam, the confluence of Rivers Krishna and Godavari at Ferry in Ibrahimpatnam, will be developed as prominent tourist and spiritual centre by constructing a temple and performing Harati on the banks of Krishna.

Ramanarayana Reddy along with minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana and minister for housing and information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy visited Pavitra Sangamam on Tuesday and inspected the prospects for the development of Krishna river bank area in Ibrahimpatnam.

Speaking to media at the Pavitra Sangamam, Ramanarayana Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the ministers to resume performing Harati at the Pavitra Sangamam.

He informed that Harati will be performed 30 to 45 days in a year. “I have already discussed the subject with the officials. Harati was performed till 2019 but the YSRCP government had stopped it. Thousands of people used to visit Pavitra Sangamam for the Harati and perform rituals,” he said.

The minister said the government is planning to procure 50 acre land to construct a temple. He said he would discuss with Vedic pundits what temple will be constructed.

Referring to tourism promotion, he said the government is planning for boating from Pavitra Sangamam to Prakasam barrage. The expenditure for Harati is estimated at Rs 11 lakh per year.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development Narayana said the government will take the co-operation of all government departments to develop Pavitra Sangamam as a tourist and spiritual centre.

Prior to the visit, the three ministers conducted a review with the officials of revenue, endowments, CRDA, AP Transco, police and irrigation. The officials informed that Rs 88 lakh will be needed to provide basic infrastructure facilities like repairs to the road and street lighting. Commissioner of endowments S Satyanarayana, NTR district joint collector Nidhi Meena, Sri Durga temple EO K S Ramarao and officials of other departments attended the meeting.