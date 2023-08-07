Pawan Kumar, Kajol win state ranking TT championship

Vijayawada: Pawan Kumar of Postal Department defeated Prabhat Sai of Rajahmundry 11-5, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 in the men’s final of the second AP State ranking table tennis tournament that concluded at Chennupati Ramakotaiah indoor stadium here on Sunday.

In the women’s final, SGTTA paddler R Kajol Sunor defeated DTTA’s Shailu Noor Basha 12-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.

The results: (all finals)

Men:

Pawan Kumar (Postal) beat Prabhat Sai (RJY) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-6; (Doubles): T Suryateja & P Mahider Varma bt Kushal Kumar & MV Karthikeya 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

Women:

R Kajol Sunar ( SGTTA) bt Shailu Noor Bahsa (DTTA) 12-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9; (Doubles) N Sailu & Guna Samyukha bt R. Kajol Sunar & N Nazirabhi 12-10, 11-8.

Boys:

U-19: TS Prabhath Sai (RGTTA) bt MV Karthikeya (DTTA) 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9;

U-17: P Mahidhar Varma (MRSPTTA) bt T Samved (FUNTIMES) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10.

U-15: Trishal Raj Kumar (RGTTA) bt Abhiram (MRSPTTA) 9-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-6;

U-13: Jathin Reddy (DSA ATP) bt P Aswin (SYN) 11-6, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6.

U-11: Sai Manvith (FUNTIMES) bt Vedansh (FUNTIMES) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3.

Doubles: U-15: Trishal & Vikayath bt Sai Maanvith & P Aswin 11-8, 11-5

Girls:

U-19: Gunasamyuktha (MRSPTTA) bt Hasini (GNT) 11-5, 11-2, 8-11, 13-15, 11-2; U-17: P Hasini (GNT) bt Mohitha Gayathri (MRSPTTA) 11-9, 11-5, 13-11.

U-15: Siri Pavani (RGTTA) bt P Sanhitha (DTTA) 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.

U-13: Sri Shanvi (DSA ATP ) bt Arifa Sulthana (RISE) 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-3.

U-11: Spoorty Naina (Palnadu) bt S Manasvi (DTTA) 11-6, 11-4, 11-3.

Doubles: Tanvi & Deekshitha bt Sanihitha & S Jyothi 11-5, 7-11, 11-9

Mixed Doubles: T Suryateja & R Kajol Sunar bt Pavan Kumar & N Sailu 7-11, 14-12, 11-4.