People can send e-Post wishes for RRR team

In a first-of-its-kind, the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has announced a new initiative that enables people to send e-Post greetings to the team behind the blockbuster film RRR, which has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song Category—Naatu Naatu.





The 95th Oscar Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12 and this is an excellent opportunity for fans and well-wishers to show their support for the RRR team, says V S L Narasimha Rao, assistant director of AP Circle.





He said in a statement here on Thursday that this initiative by the department of posts aims to bring people closer to their loved ones and favourite celebrities by way of e-Post greetings. To avail of this service, interested individuals can visit their nearest post office. The e-Post greetings can be sent to the RRR team until March 10 to ensure they receive them before the Oscar award ceremony.





The department said it is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to show their support for the team behind one of the most successful films of 2022. Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle is happy to be part in wishing the nominees for Oscar-2023 through a campaign from the Telugu states, the statement said. For further details of the campaign, one can contact their nearest post office or over phone number: 9440055978.



