Police conduct raids on arrack units on boats in Krishna

Vijayawada: Krishna district police under the supervision of district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal carried out raids on the distilled arrack making centres near Pandiripalligudem village of Kaikalauru mandal.

The SP along with Gudivada DSP Satyananadam and other officials made surprise raids on the boats at Kolleru lake and noticed 50,000 litres of jaggery wash ready for making the arrack.

The police arrested four persons and seized vessels, stoves and other materials used for making the arrack.

The police noticed that a gang was making arrack in an isolated area near Akiveedu. The police seized two motor boat engines, two boats, 15 gas stoves, 48 vessels, 60 plastic drums, 40 water cans and other material.

The SP, while addressing media, warned that stern action would be taken against the culprits making illicit distilled arrack. He said the arrack is not good for health and appealed to the people to shun consuming the harmful arrack.

He said a large number of families are badly affected due to consumption of liquor. He said the police would conduct raids on the suspected areas and would book cases. He said the police would also recommend the government to stop the welfare schemes to the families associated with ganja, drugs and liquor smugglers.

During the raids in Kolleru lake, the police arrested four persons-- Bhale Subbarao, G Rambabu, B Sivaji and P Krishna --for making the distilled illicit arrack.

For the first time in recent months, the police conducted a big raid in Kolleru and nearly 20 police personnel including the SP, DSP, circle inspector, sub-inspectors and others participated.

The SP warned that the police would find hideouts of the liquor manufacturers and stern action would be taken against them. He congratulated the police personnel for finding the hideout of liquor traders in Kaikaluru.

Krishna district police launched the massive campaign two years ago on the illicit liquor manufacturers in eastern Krishna. Scores of raids are being conducted and counselling is given to the families involved in the distilling and sale of liquor.

In spite of repeated warnings, arrests and imprisonments, there is no response from many persons, who are deeply involved in the professions for many decades. Unfortunately, many families could not stick to their promise on quitting the profession. Repeatedly they do the same activity and land in trouble.

