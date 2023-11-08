Police set up 12 check posts at border villages

Vijayawada: Deputy Police Commissioner of NTR district Ajitha Vejendla informed that in view of the ensuing elections in Telangana State, they had set up 12 check posts at the AP-Telangana border villages and had conducted 96 cordon searches.



The DCP participated in the Inter State Multi Departmental Coordination Meeting at Sathupalli of Telangana State on Tuesday. NTR district collector S Dilli Rao and Telangana police and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Ajitha Vejendla said that so far they had arrested 360 persons by registering 350 cases for doing anti-social activities.

She further said that they seized 13 vehicles, 4,848 bottles of liquor, 104 liters of arrack and 255 kg ganja. She informed that bind over cases were booked against 848 persons during the past 14 days.