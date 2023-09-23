Power consumption shoots up to 233 million units per day

Guntur: Power consumption in the State jumped to 233 million units per day to an average consumption of 200 units per day due to deficit rainfall. Due to lack of rains, farmers are using agriculture pump sets across the State. Similarly, due to summer-like weather conditions, domestic consumers also using air conditioners and fans.

According to the official sources in the Discoms, generally hydel power generation had fallen more than 90% in the State due to lack of water in the reservoirs. Hydel power stations at Srisailam, Sileru, Nagarjunasagar right canal, Nagarjuna Sagar Tail Pond and Pulichintala Project are producing 5% of the installed capacity sans water in reservoirs. Generally, every year hydel power units start power production and thermal power stations in the State will go for maintenance works for two or three months from July. As hydel power generation came to a grinding halt, use of agriculture pump sets and ACs by domestic consumers led to increase of power consumption across the State.

Power consumption on September 21, 2022 was 199 MW whereas in 2023 on September 23, power consumption was 233 million units. Taking the increase of power consumption into consideration, power distribution companies requested thermal power stations in the State to postpone the scheduled maintenance to get power from thermal power stations. Discoms wrote letters to NTPCs to this effect. Meanwhile, officials are making arrangements to purchase power to meet the increased demand and to supply power to agriculture pump sets.

Speaking to The Hans India, Central Power Distribution Company Ltd Chairman J Padma Janardhan Reddy said, “We have taken all the steps to meet increased power demand and asked the NTPCs to postpone the scheduled maintenance. At present there is no power shortage.”