President Droupadi Murmu hails AP contributions to nation's development

Vijayawada: Embrace modern world by treading a fine balance between traditions and modern world was the advice given by President Dr Droupadi Murmu to the students on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the civic reception hosted on her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, the President said students should earn place in the modern world in tune with the National Education Policy-2020 but at the same time they should not forget following our rich traditions.

She recalled how eminent scientist Dr Yallapragada Subba Rao did this a century ago. The President recalled the life of Dr Subba Rao who went to the Harvard Medical School in 1922 to pursue pharmacy and biochemistry. "He made great contributions in this field. His research led to discovery of many life-saving medicines. He was also interested in Ayurveda," the President said.

Murmu pointed out that AP was one of the states that had a sensitive outlook towards women. She recalled freedom fighter Durgabai Deshmukh of the state who worked for the uplift of women and the role of Sarojini Naidu, "daughter-in-law of AP", in the Salt Satyagraha.

She said, "When I became Governor of Jharkhand, I always bore in mind the ideals set by Sarojini Naidu to continue to work in public service." The President quoted former President and distinguished scholar Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to commend the Telugu people's "progressive and liberal" outlook towards women and their empowerment.

She said people of AP "must be feeling proud" celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as the national flag was designed by the son of the soil, Pingali Venkaiah. Murmu also made a mention of the Buddhist tradition of AP, the classical dance form Kuchipudi, writer Molla whose Ramayana became famous by her name. Referring to the Sriharikota High Altitude Range of ISRO that stood as a symbol of the scientific advancement of the state, she noted, "I am fortunate to be visiting the land of Balaji (Sri Venkateswara Swamy). During my visit I will pray to him for the welfare of the people of the country," Murmu added.