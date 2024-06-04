Prof CV Tomy new Dean of SRM University

Vijayawada: Seasoned academician and researcher, experienced administrator, and dedicated professor Prof CV Tomy joined SRM University-AP as Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences. An erudite in the field of experimental magnetism and superconductivity, he is the university rank holder for his B.Sc in Physics programme at Calicut University in 1982.

He completed his M Sc in Physics from IIT Madras in 1984 and was conferred with a Ph.D in 1991 from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai.

Selected for the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt (AvH) fellowship, he worked for a year at the University of Koln, Germany and then proceeded to work as a research fellow at the University of Warwick, England.

After a short tenure as a faculty member at IIT Kanpur, he moved to IIT Bombay in 1998 as an Assistant Professor in Physics. He rose to become a Professor, Head of the Department, and Institute Chair Professor at the reputed university. Prof Tomy has also held administrative positions in various academic organisations.

He has been the Chairman of GATE, JAM, and other entrance examinations for IITs. Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, welcomed Prof Tomy into the midst of the young and dynamic academic pool.