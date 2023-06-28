Propagate BJP govt’s achievements, Somu Veerraju tells party cadres

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju appealed to the party workers to propagate the welfare schemes and development achieved by the country in the nine years of BJP rule. He addressed the party workers at the state party office on Tuesday.

Veerraju along with the BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar participated in the ‘Mera booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode on Tuesday.

BJP leaders and workers participated in the programme at the state party office. PM Modi spoke to the party workers and explained the party’s objectives and achievements.

Later, Veerraju spoke to the party workers and asked them to take the Central government policies into the people and popularise them. The PM interacted with Challa Ramakrishna, Araku district BJP president, in virtual mode.

BJP social media convener Keshav Kanth coordinated the programme.