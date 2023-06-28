Live
- Penal interest on ministries for payment delay
- Short covering in banking, fin stocks halts 3-session decline
- CCL Products becomes $1-billion company now
- Odisha train accident : Only 22 claims under IRCTC insurance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2023
- A non-film critic’s critique : Adipurush - A minefield of misadventures
- Cracks show up in Putin’s hold
- Indian IT companies should focus on fair hiring
- Hyderabad: A rare spectacle in the sky
- Hyderabad: DGP chairs police training arrangements meet in city
Propagate BJP govt’s achievements, Somu Veerraju tells party cadres
Saffron party leaders take part in PM’s virtual interactive programme
Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju appealed to the party workers to propagate the welfare schemes and development achieved by the country in the nine years of BJP rule. He addressed the party workers at the state party office on Tuesday.
Veerraju along with the BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar participated in the ‘Mera booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode on Tuesday.
BJP leaders and workers participated in the programme at the state party office. PM Modi spoke to the party workers and explained the party’s objectives and achievements.
Later, Veerraju spoke to the party workers and asked them to take the Central government policies into the people and popularise them. The PM interacted with Challa Ramakrishna, Araku district BJP president, in virtual mode.
BJP social media convener Keshav Kanth coordinated the programme.