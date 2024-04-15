Protecting Constitution real tribute to Ambedkar: CPM

Vijayawada: The real tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar will be to protect the Constitution, said CPM leader and Vijayawada Central candidate Ch Babu Rao while paying tributes to the Architect of the Constitution in connection with his birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Several leaders of the CPM and other people’s organisations appealed to people to vote for the CPM candidate Babu Rao and defeat the NDA contestants in order to protect democracy, secularism, social justice, federalism and economic independence.

Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao said that democracy is in danger and the spirit of the Constitution is being diluted. The BJP leaders are brazenly saying that they would change the Constitution if they assume power again at the Centre. He warned that the power to BJP would lead to a new type of dictatorship. The workers, farmers and the poor are at the receiving end due to the government support to Adani and Ambani.

The NDA government will do away with the reservations in near future which would result in danger to social justice. The Modi administration has been strangling the opposition with the help of ED, CBI and other enforcement agencies. “It is high time people teach a fitting lesson to the government,” he said.

The elections are the right opportunity to protect the country and there should be representation of the communists, progressive and secular forces in the Assemblies and Parliament.

CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, N Srinivas, K Kalyan, T Pravin, Ch Srinivas, P Krishnamurthy, Nagaraju, Moti Balaji, Murali, Nizamuddin, Rambabu, Vijaya, Devi, Ambedkar committee leaders Chakravarti and Ashok and other leaders were present.