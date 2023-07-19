Raheja invites CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for stone-laying of Inorbit Mall

Vijayawada: K Raheja Group president Neel Raheja called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

CEO of Inorbit Malls Rajanish Mahajan and Chief Operating Officer of K Raheja Group for AP and Telangana regions G Sravan Kumar accompanied him.

They invited the Chief Minister for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam.

K Raheja Group is establishing Inorbit Mall with an investment of Rs 600 crore in an area of 6 lakh square feet. It will become operational in three years.

Representatives of K Raheja Group also discussed more investment proposals with the Chief Minister. IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath and APIIC Managing Director Praveen Kumar were also present.