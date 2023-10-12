Rajamahendravaram: 4.25 lakh fingerlings released into ponds

Rajamahendravaram : A total of 4.255 lakh fingerlings were released into 62 minor irrigation ponds to encourage fishermen in the district, stated Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha. Along with district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, the Minister released fingerlings in Kotha Cheruvu (pond) at Gajjaram village of Tallappudi mandal on Wednesday.

Minister Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing financial assistance to fishermen through schemes like Matsyakara Bharosa.

As many as 10,257 fishermen were benefitted from the fish stocked by the government for free to improve their livelihood. She added the government organised the stocking of fingerlings for free to provide additional income to improve the livelihood of the members of the fishing cooperatives. As part of that, the fisheries department has undertaken the release of fingerlings in 62 minor irrigation ponds within six Assembly constituencies of East Godavari district.

Collector Madhavi Latha noted that due to the release of fish in the ponds, nutritious food will be available to the people of rural areas. She said economic progress is possible because fishermen raise fish in ponds collectively through cooperative societies.

District Fisheries Officer V Krishna Rao, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Sheikh Dilshad, Assistant Inspector of Fisheries Department P Krishnaveni, Gajjaram Village Sarpanch Rambabu, Society President Srinivas and other members of the society were present.