Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
APDF annual conference organising secretary Dr Kandula Sai addressing media in Rajamahendravaram on Friday

The 32nd Annual conference of the Andhra Pradesh Diabetes Federation (APDF) will be held here on Sunday.

Rajamahendravaram : The 32nd Annual conference of the Andhra Pradesh Diabetes Federation (APDF) will be held here on Sunday. Speaking to media, Organising Secretary of the conference Dr Kandula Sai said that 26 international medical experts will be attending the conference.

The conference will create awareness among doctors about new methods of diabetes treatment in pregnant women and children. As many as 800 doctors and medical students are expected to attend the conference from two Telugu states. The conference will be very useful for doctors as well as medical students.

Doctors and medical students are requested to take advantage of the conference. Conference Joint Organising Secretary Dr Vaddadi Suresh, Treasurer Dr NS Ramachandra Gupta and others were present.

