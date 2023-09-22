Rajamahendravaram: Awareness run on AIDS organised

Rajamahendravaram : District collector K Madhavi Latha flagged off the 5K Marathon from Y Junction to ISKCON temple on Thursday to spread awareness about AIDS. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 17-25 years age group is majorly affected with AIDS/HIV. To create awareness about AIDS among the youth, she called for adequate publicity through those social media venues.

She appealed to everyone to fulfil their social responsibility to control AIDS with the slogan ‘Safe Sex-Safe Life.’ The district administration is taking steps towards bringing social consciousness among the people for AIDS prevention.

As many as 79 students from Arts College, SKVT Degree College of Rajahmundry, Government Degree College, Kovvur, Government Degree College, Seethanagaram and SVR Government Degree College, Nidadavolu participated in the programme.

The collector said that first prize of Rs 10,000, second prize of Rs 7,000 and third prize of Rs 5,000 was given to winners of the 5K run and Rs 1,000 was given to seven more as incentive prizes. DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, District Sports Coach BMM Seshagiri, and others participated in the programme.