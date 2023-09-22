Live
- Hyderabad: Nehru zoo lines up flurry of events for jubilee fete
- Master plan roads named after kings, saints and Alwars in Tirupati
- Tirupati: Telugu Naidu’s Students Federation protest N Chandrababu Naidu arrest
- Hyderabad: Bartan Bank to provide utensils for events
- CM KCR appoints SC, ST panel chief, members
- Vakulabharanam receives TANA’s Mahatma Jyothibha Phule award
- KCR to appoint in-charges for all Assembly segments soon
- Tirupati: Sri Ramachandra Hosp to provide healthcare services in Sri City
- NEET PG cut-off reduced to zero
- Rajamahendravaram: Awareness run on AIDS organised
Rajamahendravaram: Awareness run on AIDS organised
The district collector K Madhavi Latha flags off the 5K Marathon from Y Junction
Rajamahendravaram : District collector K Madhavi Latha flagged off the 5K Marathon from Y Junction to ISKCON temple on Thursday to spread awareness about AIDS. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 17-25 years age group is majorly affected with AIDS/HIV. To create awareness about AIDS among the youth, she called for adequate publicity through those social media venues.
She appealed to everyone to fulfil their social responsibility to control AIDS with the slogan ‘Safe Sex-Safe Life.’ The district administration is taking steps towards bringing social consciousness among the people for AIDS prevention.
As many as 79 students from Arts College, SKVT Degree College of Rajahmundry, Government Degree College, Kovvur, Government Degree College, Seethanagaram and SVR Government Degree College, Nidadavolu participated in the programme.
The collector said that first prize of Rs 10,000, second prize of Rs 7,000 and third prize of Rs 5,000 was given to winners of the 5K run and Rs 1,000 was given to seven more as incentive prizes. DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, District Sports Coach BMM Seshagiri, and others participated in the programme.